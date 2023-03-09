HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corporation plans bio-mining plant at Vellalore dump yard

March 09, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The civic body plans to install a bio-mining unit worth ₹53 crore at the Vellalore dump yard, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila told  The Hindu.

The unit under the Swachh Bharat Mission would process six lakh cubic metre of legacy waste, she said.

This was to speed up the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), according to the officials. The NGT has directed to scientifically dispose legacy waste on 69 acres in the Vellalore dump yard within 15 months in 2018.

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam founder V. Eswaran said, “I filed a contempt petition with the Principal Bench of NGT against the District Collector and the Corporation Commissioner regarding the 2018 NGT order. But, over five months on, no status report has been filed by the Corporation.” 

“Five years ago, 15 lakh cubic metre of waste was accumulated in Vellalore. The ₹60.01-crore-worth bio-mining unit processes 9.4 lakh cubic metre of this. The work for the remaining must begin as soon as possible,” he added.

Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore President C.M. Jayaraman claimed, “During a recent meeting with the Corporation Commissioner, we suggested that the dump yard could be divided into micro-level solid waste management sections. Further,  vetiver (khus) and  nannari (sarsaparilla roots) could be planted, and a fence could be raised, with the help of NGOs to block the foul smell from spreading across the neighbourhood.”

