Coimbatore Corporation plans ₹20 crore revamp of Ukkadam bus stand

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is set to begin renovation at the Ukkadam bus stand, using ₹20 crores allotted by the Tamil Nadu government.

This decision follows persistent demands from bus drivers and the public to expand the premises, and the demolition of a portion of the existing bus stand by the State Highways Department for the flyover project.

The Ukkadam bus stand is one public facility in the city that has undergone multiple changes over the past decade to accommodate projects such as shifting of the depot to make space for the Ukkadam sewage treatment plant (STP).

CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said a detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared. “The bus stand has been inspected, and all shortcomings of the present facilities have been noted. Suggestions from stakeholders will be taken while preparing the DPR,” he said.

The civic body plans to expand the parking area to accommodate at least 60 more two-wheelers in addition to the existing capacity of 75. The bus stand’s entry and exit points will likely be demolished and redone to improve the flow of bus traffic. Further upgrades will include new toilets, overhead shades for people waiting for buses, additional benches, and a new information desk, a senior CCMC official said.

The current premises can accommodate up to 25 parked buses at a time and 40 moving buses. “Ukkadam bus stand receives a heavy flow of buses from Kerala as well, but they do not remain parked for too long. However, since they keep coming and going, traffic arises within the bus stand. There is a need to add more bays for transit buses to halt temporarily,” said P. Jayabalan, one of the depot managers.