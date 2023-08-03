Coimbatore Corporation places garbage bins, deploys battery-operated vehicles in the city

August 03, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation has placed two-tonne bins in the commercial areas across the city after the painting works were done.

Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy had, on July 17, flagged off the 50 two-tonne garbage bins worth a total of ₹67.09 lakh to the five zones — 10 for each zone — of the Corporation.

Some of the sample bins were placed on the Corporation office premises last week, which were also distributed to the respective wards, according to an official.

The bins, each costing roughly ₹1.13 lakh, were acquired from the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Limited.

Further, the Corporation began operation of some of the battery-operated vehicles that were flagged off in May. According to sources, drivers are to be appointed for roughly 10% of these vehicles by the end of the coming week (August 12).

The 105 vehicles acquired for solid waste management by the civic body for ₹7.86 crore under the Corporation’s general funds were launched by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and then Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji at the VOC Grounds on May 8.

