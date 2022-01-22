Coimbatore Corporation permits private firm to build road

: Coimbatore Corporation has permitted a private company to build a new road and allowed non-government organisation and residents’ welfare association to run waste processing plants.

The road that the private company would develop was perhaps the first such attempt by the civic body, said officials and pointed out that the Corporation allowed the company’s proposal under the Namakku Name scheme.

Sowparnika Projects and Infrastructure would develop the 1.48km mud track that runs adjacent to the railway track from near G.N. Mills to Nallampalayam Road at ₹ 57 lakh. The Corporation had given the go-ahead to the company while asking it to build the road as per the Indian Road Congress guideline, under its engineers’ supervision and not place advertisement boards or take any steps related thereto without its permission.

The Corporation permitting the company to develop the road would give road users an alternative to Mettupalayam Road, where at present flyover construction was under way. Residents from localities near G.N. Mills, Thudiyalur and their neighbourhood could use the road to reach Nallampalayam and from there to Rathinapuri, Ganapathy and other places and vice versa, the officials said.

In another instance where the Corporation allowed private participation is in the acceptance of the Residents’ Awareness Association of Coimbatore’s and Alagana Kovai’s proposal to run three micro compost centres near the Ondipudur sewage treatment plant in Ward 61.

In its application, the two organisations had said Bosch, under its CSR fund, was to donate a machine for waste processing and that it wanted to run an MCC without causing hindrance to people in the neighbourhood and in compliance with the Corporation rules. It also came forward to bear the operation cost.

Based on the proposal, the Corporation had given three MCCs to the organisations to run those for a year, said officials.