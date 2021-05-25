Coimbatore Corporation permits more vehicles to sell vegetables

Coimbatore

25 May 2021 22:22 IST

As of Tuesday, 520 mobile units were on road supplying essential commodities

In an effort aimed at easing the distribution of vegetables and fruits to the city’s residents, the Coimbatore Corporation had permitted more traders for sales using their vehicles. And, as of Tuesday, 520 vehicles were on road supplying the essential commodities, Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said here on Tuesday.

The Corporation had deployed 70 vehicles that were attached to the four farmers’ markets, permitted nearly 400 traders to sell using their vehicles and then there were 30 to 40 big and small apartments that had made their own arrangements.

In all, there were 520 vehicles, Mr. Pandian told reporters here on Tuesday while adding that the Corporation was doing more by permitting push cart vendors to sell vegetables and fruits.

To help the vendors get the permit to sell, the Corporation had posted a person at the MGR Wholesale Market, who would give the permission on the spot. This was also to help the vendors earn a livelihood during the lockdown, the Commissioner added.

The Corporation had also deployed over 2,000 personnel to conduct door-to-door check on people. Initially, the Corporation had deployed 800 persons on the task. As it proved to be inadequate, the Corporation increased the number of persons doing door-to-door check to 1,500 at 300 each a zone for the five zones.

Further, it increased the number by another 200. The personnel were on the streets, checking every household. They checked the people for fever symptoms, their oxygen level using pulse oximeter and collected other details, the Commissioner said in response to a question.

On the steps taken to control the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Pandian said conservancy workers were on the job spraying disinfectants.

The Corporation had also deployed three or four tractor-mounted sprayers a zone to spray disinfectants. Therefore, it would be off the mark to say that the civic body did little to control the infection spread.

In response to a question, the Commissioner said the city saw 1,500 to 1,800 persons turn COVID-19 positive a day in the last few days. It had increased sample collection for early detection of infected persons. Likewise, the civic body staff were also testing the primary and secondary contacts of persons who had turned positive.

Given the lockdown and the increased sample collection, the Corporation hoped to see a decline in positive cases in the next few days, he said.

He also promised to set right the dissemination of information regarding vaccination and look into the issue of pregnant women being turned away at Corporation’s urban primary health centres.