Coimbatore Corporation passes resolution to increase wages of contractual conservancy workers

December 29, 2022 04:19 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As many as 3,917 conservancy workers employed as contractual labourers in Coimbatore Corporation could heave a sigh of relief as the civic body on Thursday passed a resolution increasing the daily wage for the workers from January 1, 2023.

During the December month council meeting held on Thursday, a special resolution was moved by the Public Health Committee, increasing the daily wage from ₹440 to ₹648.33. This increase in wages would benefit nearly 3,308 conservancy workers and 609 domestic breeding checkers in the Corporation.

Based on a communication from the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, the Corporation analyzed the minimum wages fixed by the District Collector, Public Works Department (PWD), and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD).

Finally, it was decided to fix the daily wages on par with the rates of the PWD, as it was the lowest. This included the basic salary of ₹ 557.70, Provident fund ₹ 72.50, and Employee State Insurance ₹ 18.13. Similarly, the daily wages for watchmen were fixed at ₹ 535.67.

This move came in the aftermath of rounds of talks among the conservancy workers, District Administration, and the Corporation, as the employees went on a strike in October demanding a wage hike.

The council unanimously adopted the resolution for a wage hike. East zone chairperson Ilakkumi Ilanchelvi Karthik said that in many areas, the contractors were not giving proper wages to the conservancy workers. Some contractors were giving only 50% of the actual wages to the labourers and demanded the Commissioner scrutinise the issue.

Many councillors alleged that a few conservancy workers were not coming on time for work, particularly after lunch hours, and drew the attention of the zonal sanitary officers, sanitary inspectors, and supervisors to look into this issue.

The Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Scavengers General Employees Union rejected the resolution by the Corporation. Era. Tamilnadu Selvam, the General Secretary of the union, said the minimum wage fixed by the civic body was against the Government Order 62 of the Labour Department and the gazette notification on minimum wages fixed by the District Collector of ₹ 721. The order was implemented by Erode and Tiruppur corporations, he added.

