Coimbatore Corporation passes resolution outsourcing solid waste management despite opposition from AIADMK and CPI (M)

July 31, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE\

Despite opposition from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Communist Party of India (M), the Corporation on Monday passed a resolution outsourcing the solid waste management.

The council also passed a total of 63 resolutions.

The civic body presently witnesses generation of 1,100 tonnes of solid waste and is collected by conservancy workers and temporary workers. Following the State government’s decision to hand over the solid waste management to a privae agency, the Corporation floated tenders. Two firms took part in the bidding and the work was awarded to a Kanyakumari-based private firm.

A resolution to this effect was placed before the council meeting last month. Following opposition from the councillors, the resolution was deferred.

On June 13, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar in principle approved outsourcing the solid waste management. The resolution was placed before the council for ratification. After witnessing opposition from AIADMK and CPI (M), the ruling DMK, Congress, MDMK and Communist Party of India supported the resolution.

The Mayor responding to the allegations by the AIADMK and CPI (M), said that during the ten years regime by the AIADMK, the Corporation’s works deteriorated and said that there is no ulterior motive behind according sanction for outsourcing it to a private agency. Corporation Commissioner M. Prataph said that the entire solid waste management is not being outsourced and only waste collection and segregation is being outsourced.

The outsourced agency will segregate the waste and they will be paid for the same. The agency will hire the push carts, including 1,125 vehicles. This will fetch revenue for the civic body. AIADMK councillors Sharmila, Ramesh, Prabhakaran staged a protest opposing the civic body’s move to outsource the solid waste management.