Coimbatore Corporation-owned land in Ward 45 turns dumping ground

September 27, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents of Ward 45 in Coimbatore’s West zone raised concerns over clogged storm water drains across various parts of Kuppakonam Pudur (K.K. Pudur), which has lead to an increase in mosquito breeding in the region. The other prominent issues in the area are open waste dumping, irregular tap water supply, and a sub-par waste collection system, the residents said.

The Ward, which begins from NSR Main road and includes portions of K.K. Pudur and Saibaba colony, is a residential area.

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 45: KK Pudur, Sai Baby Colony (West Zone) Main areas: Maniamvellappan junction, NSR Road, Mettupalayam Road, Nesavaalar colony, Sai Baba Kovil, K.K. Pudur road Voters: Female - 10,425 Male - 10,593 Councillor: R. Babysutha Contact number: 9894363963 Issues: Clogged stormwater drains, Corporation land used for dumping, stench from Micro Composting Centre

While visiting the tri-junction point on M.A. Palanisami Road, one seldom misses the neglected piece of land — which is owned by the Coimbatore Corporation — that has also turned into a dumping ground for the residents. “We have been cleaning the land ourselves to prevent spread of diseases. It stinks and there are a lot of mosquitoes,” said Kathiravel (63), who runs a shop next to the land that is also surrounded by open storm water drains.

“The land has been made to cover an old well and we cannot construct on it. But workers are being asked to clean it regularly,” a ward official said.

At the road’s end, residents close to the Micro Composting Centre (MCC) in Sai Baba Colony said the region is plagued by the stench that comes from the processing unit. “Vehicles that collect waste are parked close to the compound wall which is opposite our homes. They also dump waste close to the wall,” said 42-year-old Anagha R.

Residents in Chinna Subbanna street pointed to a clogged drain-turned-breeding-ground for mosquito larvae. “Workers say they can not clean it and ward officials remain unresponsive despite multiple complaints. We are worried about our children since they can easily contract diseases like dengue or typhoid,” said Nagarajan who lives in the street.

Ward Councillor R. Babysutha said, “The blockage issue is a result of the ward having a waste processing unit for three other wards. We are soon getting mass cleaning teams to clear the drains. We are also fogging the drains everyday to ensure that the mosquito issue is resolved soon. Our sanitation workers regularly clean the MCC premises.”