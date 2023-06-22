Coimbatore Corporation overdraws from Pilloor II to compensate shortage; Siruvani level remains at .68 ft

June 22, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

The civic body has been overdrawing from Pilloor Dam to compensate for the water scarcity in the city as the storage level in Siruvani Reservoir stays at 0.68 feet.

As per the Irrigation Department of the Kerala government, , the total storage level of the dam is 878.5 m above the mean sea level and the dead storage level, which is for forest animals and cannot be accessed, is at 863.4 m. Hence, the current storage level is calculated above the dead storage level.

The proposal to access the dead storage level was made on April 11 by the Corporation when there was acute scarcity, but corresponding rain increased the storage level, as per sources.

According to the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board engineer associated with the Siruvani Drinking Water Scheme, the reservoir’s storage level was at 863.6 metres above the mean sea level on June 19, 21 and 22. The water level on June 20, inched slightly up to 863.61 metres.

Earlier this month, the water level dwindled to around 864.2 metres above sea level.

The engineer stated that the rain in the Palakkad district, where the reservoir is located, ranges between 3mm to 6mm at present. “The evaporation rate has been much lesser this week, hence the water level is steady. We expect good rains from June 24,” she said.

As per Indian Meteorological Department, Palakkad district will experience a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers from June 23-25 and rain or thundershowers from June 26.

Overdrawing

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap claimed, “From the Pilloor II project, only 105 MLD [million litres per day] must be drawn. Instead, we have been pumping 112 MLD, since we get only 31 MLD from Siruvani [reservoir].”

The civic body operates 25 water tankers in areas to address the additional water shortage, mainly in the East Zone of the city. “If any areas have not been receiving adequate water service, they can inform the Corporation and the supply gap will be looked into,” he told reporters recently.

