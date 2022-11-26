Coimbatore Corporation organises ‘Varumun Kappom’ health camp

November 26, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A special health camp under the “Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom” scheme was held at the Corporation Higher Secondary School at Rathinapuri in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

A special health camp under the ‘Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom Scheme was held at the Corporation Higher Secondary School at Rathinapuri in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inaugurated the camp.

Mr. Prathap said the objective of the camp was to screen and provide preventive healthcare to people. Steps will be taken to refer people who are in need of further treatment, he said.

Stalls on non-communicable diseases, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, alcohol de-addiction, National Leprosy Eradication Programme, Maternal and Child Care, and Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society were part of the camp.

Certificates of appreciation were presented to the volunteers and conservancy workers who performed well in solid waste management under the people’s movement for clean cities campaign.

The Corporation Health Department staff distributed medical kits among pregnant mothers. Central Zone Chairperson S. Meena Logu, City Health Officer Pradeep Vasudevan Krishnakumar, and other civic body officials participated.

A similar camp was also held at Samundipuram in Ward 24 of the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation. Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated the camp.

