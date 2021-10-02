Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation organises events to mark 75th I-Day

To commemorate the 75th year of Independence the Coimbatore Corporation has organised various events, including a cyclathon till October 3. The civic body said in a release the events began on Friday with a road safety awareness programme by school and college students.

Seventy-five saplings -- to mark the 75th year of Independence -- would be planted in Gurusamy Layout between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on October 2. Later, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., a programme to explain the functions of the Integrated Command and Control Centre to the public would be held at the R.S. Puram Kalaiarangam. On October 3, a ‘cyclathon’ would be held between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Members of the public could participate with their bicycles. Bicycle repair clinics, a programme to identify 75 young champions, and bicycle donation have also been organised. To participate in the cyclathon, people could call on 80125-89892. Further details are available at www.coimbatoresmartcity.org.


