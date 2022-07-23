Coimbatore Corporation organises clean cities campaign

The Coimbatore Municipal Corporation organised ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities,’ campaign on Saturday.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurated the campaign at ward 29, Ganapathy in which Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila and other Corporation officials took a cleanliness pledge under the theme ‘My Waste, My Responsibility’ to segregate waste into bio-degradable and non bio-degradable.

The Mayor also inaugurated ‘Meendum Manjapai,’ a campaign to use eco-friendly yellow coloured cloth bags and distributed to the people.

An awareness camp about the waste management was held near Kurichikulam tank, in which NSS students from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology participated.

Corporation issues warning

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap has warned that strict action would be taken against those who put posters and banners on government buildings, walls, bridges, road dividers and public places.

Along with a fine, criminal proceedings would be initiated against those who erect posters and banners, he added.