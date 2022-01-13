Coimbatore Corporation orders closure of industry for a week for COVID-19 safety violation

COIMBATORE

13 January 2022 00:44 IST

:

Monitoring officer for Coimbatore Corporation East Zone Paul Princely Rajkumar on Wednesday ordered closure of an industry in SIHS Colony for a week and slapped ₹5,000 as fine for violation of COVID-19 safety guideline, said a release from the civic body.

He found the violation during an inspection in the industry.

On Wednesday, the Corporation slapped ₹42,600 fine on 263 individuals for not wearing mask and ₹42,100 on establishments for other safety violation, said another release..