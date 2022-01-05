Coimbatore Corporation opens two triage centres,plans two more as city braces for Omicron

The civic body has re-engaged 500 persons as field survey workers

Coimbatore Corporation has established two triage centres and plans to open two more as the city braces for Omicron challenge.

Sources said the two triage centres that were functional at present were at the Government College of Technology and in Ramanathapuram. Two more it planned to open would be in Saravanampatti and Uppilipalayam.

In fact, the Corporation had re-opened the triage centres it had closed at the end of the second COVID-19 wave.

The Corporation had re-engaged 500 persons as field survey workers and assigned 15 teachers to the control centre it had established at the Kalaiarangam in R.S. Puram.

The task of the teachers and the staff at the control centre would be to reach out to those persons who had turned COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours to inquire about their health, gather vaccination status, co-morbidities, age, etc.

Based on the details, the control room would pass on to field survey workers the details of those positive persons who needed to be followed. Armed with pulse oximeter and thermal scanners the workers would call on at home the positive persons to check their health.

Based on pulse oximeter reading and other details, the workers would categorise the positive persons into red, orange and green category and pass on information to the Corporation health team concerned.

The team would then take the positive persons to either COVID-19 dedicated hospital, COVID-19 Care Centre or let them remain in home isolation.

And, for monitoring those in home isolation, the control room staff would keep calling on them to inquire about their health, the sources added.

As on January 5, around 600 persons were COVID-19 positive in the city and the number is expected to go up when the State Government releases the evening health bulletin, the sources added.

As for suspected Omicron cases in the city, the sources revealed that the Corporation had sent seven samples to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and of those the result on six was awaited. One person who was found positive was treated and cured.