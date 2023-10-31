Coimbatore Corporation opens temporary parking lot for Deepavali shoppers

October 31, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Tuesday opened a temporary parking lot at the government exhibition grounds in the city for Deepavali shoppers. The parking fee is ₹5 for two-wheelers and ₹10 for four-wheelers. Vehicles will be allowed to park for a duration of six hours. “Shoppers will no longer struggle to find parking space and we expect that this will help decrease encroachment of road space. It will also encourage people to visit the stalls that will be set up at the ground,” a civic official said.