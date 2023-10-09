Coimbatore Corporation opens paid parking lot near Brookefields mall

October 09, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With traffic and parking problems becoming commonplace near the Brookefields mall, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has officially opened a new paid parking lot on Krishnasamy Road.

Following complaints about traffic congestion caused by motorists queueing up on the road to park their vehicles in the Brookefield mall’s parking lot, which can accommodate 750 cars and 1,200 two-wheelers, the CCMC built the facility at ₹45 lakh. “For now, the space remains empty throughout the week and a spike in visitors is seen only during weekends,” said G. Kamalakannan, Assistant Engineer, West Zone.

The parking lot, which can accommodate 74 cars and 65 two-wheelers, has its entry on the main road and exit on the inner road next to Devanga Higher Secondary school. However, visitors find it difficult to access the main gate due to barricades that separate the two-lane road. “We have to get through heavy traffic and then take a U-Turn to reach the parking lot. This wastes a lot of time,” said K. Gugan, a motorist who visits the mall every weekend.

While the barricades make it difficult for people to get into the new parking space, traffic police do not intend to rework the system as of now. “We have found the current barricade set-up to be useful in traffic management, so we do not plan to shift them. But, people are not aware of the parking space. Nobody uses it and the space is not filled entirely even during weekends when there is heavy crowd,” a traffic police official said.

“Very few are aware of the space and there is no one to guide the vehicles to the parking lot,” an official at the mall said.

The parking lot, despite being close to a school and a busy commercial lane, lacks surveillance cameras . Those manning the space do not accept UPI or card payments and only take cash. “We are yet to plan for tenders so that a private party can take over the operations. Once that is done, they will introduce online payment modes. We are also planning to install CCTV cameras within a week’s time,” Mr. Kamalakannan said.