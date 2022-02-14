Coimbatore Corporation officials seize vehicle with gifts to be given to voters

Coimbatore Corporation officials seized a vehicle with casseroles on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday on the suspicion that they were to be used to bribe voters.

According to sources, following a tip off from the police, a flying squad and senior officials went to Sugunapuram in South Zone. They found a small goods carrier with 92 casseroles. Only the driver was present in the vehicle.

On inquiry, the driver told them that he was taking them to a place for distribution to guests at an ‘ear boring’ ceremony. The driver, however, could not furnish any further information.

As their suspicion strengthened that it was to be used to bribe voters, the officials on the spot took the vehicle to the Kuniamuthur Police Station and lodged a complaint, the sources added.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, the Corporation officials also got a tip-off that similar gifts to be distributed to voters in Kovai Pudur was stocked inside a house. As it was an unearthly hour and the team did not have a warrant, it decided to check the house after day break, the sources further said.

The Kuniyamuthur police detained 10 AIADMK workers, including Kalyana Sundaram who is in charge of the party’s public relations wing, for staging a protest. They had demanded the police to check the vehicle in which the alleged gift items were transported. The police said an investigation was under way into the incident.