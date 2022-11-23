  1. EPaper
Coimbatore Corporation officials seal building for violating norms

November 23, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore Corporation officials sealing a building at RG Street in Ward 70 on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Officials from the Coimbatore Corporation, on Wednesday, sealed a building in the city for violating building plan approval norms.

Town Planning Department officials from the central zone sealed a building next to Jain Temple on RG Street in ward 70.

Assistant Town Planning Officer A. Babu said the Corporation officials from the central zone, during an inspection, found that the owner had flouted the building plan approval norms by constructing a three-story commercial complex at 11,662 sq. ft. The approval was only for a residential complex, said the official.

The owner appealed to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which in turn ordered for sealing of the building, the official added.

Based on the instructions from Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, the officials sealed the building under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act.

