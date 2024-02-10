Coimbatore Corporation officials’ changing contact numbers pose hindrance to public

February 10, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“Accessing sub-ordinate officials of Coimbatore Corporation has become a daunting task as their contact numbers change with each inter-departmental transfer,” said Coimbatore-based consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon.

Several residents echo these concerns, grappling with attempts to reach various civic body officials, including ward engineers, sanitary officials, health inspectors, and town planning officers. Unlike the officials themselves, the contact numbers provided by the Corporation remain permanent and require handover to successors during transfers.

The transient nature of these contact details has left citizens frustrated. “Consequently, this communication barrier has led to delays in addressing grievances and implementing measures, affecting the quality of public services,” said Hari Kumar, a frequent petitioner at the main Corporation office.

Instances abound where residents’ attempts to contact Corporation officials have proved futile, with calls left unanswered or directed to outdated numbers. “I’ve tried reaching a town planning official listed on the Corporation’s website, but to no avail. I’m at a loss regarding whom to contact,” said a resident.

Despite the Corporation’s centralised database for contact information, the timely updating of contact numbers remains neglected.

In response, Mr. Kathirmathiyon advocates for the civic body to leverage digital platforms and mobile applications to streamline communication channels and bolster accessibility for residents. “By embracing technology-driven solutions, authorities can facilitate efficient interaction between the public and government officials,” he said.

A senior Corporation official, however, suggested that the public reach out directly through WhatsApp numbers. “We will check all the numbers to identify the ones that need updation,” the official said.