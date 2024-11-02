ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation, NGO lead firecracker waste disposal drive in gated communities

Published - November 02, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

In a collaborative initiative to promote proper waste disposal, the Coimbatore Corporation and Pulari Eco Foundation launched a campaign under the NGO’s Green Coimbatore initiative, focusing on the safe disposal of firecracker waste in gated communities. Supported by Vakaman Developers Pvt. Ltd., Coswan Silvers, and Vysion Charitable Trust, the initiative aimed to educate residents on managing the waste generated during Diwali festivities.

The awareness programme, conducted on October 29, provided safety kits and guidance on safe waste handling to participants.

“We provided safety kits which included gloves and masks for 35 gated communities in the city,” said Shravan Srikumar, founder of Pulari Eco Foundation. He emphasised that the campaign’s goal is to raise awareness among residents, and added, “The motive is to raise awareness among residents, and by making them clean the firecracker waste, we can help them realise the importance of waste disposal.”

On November 1, residents of gated communities joined together to clean up firecracker remnants, with many children participating. The collected waste was then handed over to the Corporation.

