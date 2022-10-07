Coimbatore Corporation must start running 34 Micro Compost Centres in next 4 weeks: NGT

Chairperson of the State Monitoring Committee of National Green Tribunal for Solid Waste Management Justice P. Jyothimani inspecting the Micro Composting Centre of the Coimbatore Corporation near Ondipudur Sewage Treatment Plant on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Coimbatore Corporation has been given four weeks' time to start running the 34 Micro Compost Centres (MCC) in the city, said Justice P. Jyothimani, Chairperson of the State Monitoring Committee of the National Green Tribunal for Solid Waste Management, here on Friday.

He held a review meeting at the Collectorate after his visit to the Vellalore dump yard on Thursday and Friday along with Collector G.S Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and locals to access the situation.

For about 20 years, huge amount of waste were dumped at the Vellalore dump yard that caused many inconveniences to the locals around the area. The NGT had ordered to clear the waste in 2019. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, that could not be implemented in the last two years. Hence, it was resolved to clear the waste within 15 months from October 7. Inspection would be conducted every three months to monitor the progress, he said.

As a short-term goal, Mr. Jyothimani said, “Of the approved 34 MCCs in Coimbatore, 12 are running. We have notified the officials to ensure that all 34 must start functioning within the next four weeks.”

Earlier, a proposal was sent to set up 64 MCCs. The Corporation Commissioner assured them to identify the locations for the remaining units and implement them in a phased manner, he added.

"The time allotted by the government and the tribunal to complete all these processes had ended and this is an extended period," Mr. Jyothimani told reporters here.

It is to be noted that the NGT on October 3, 2018, ordered the Corporation to remove legacy waste dumped in the Vellalore yard and set up MCCs.

He added that medical experts held a survey to check health complications such as breathing difficulties in Vellalore. The Pollution Control Board determined that the Total Dissolved Solids in the groundwater in Vellalore was 200% over the permissible amount. "These will be washed away by natural steam and rain in a year after the bio-mining is over," he said.