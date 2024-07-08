Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said on Monday that the civic body plans to expand its jurisdiction by annexing panchayats located in the city’s periphery.

This follows the circulation of maps depicting additional areas within the city boundaries on social media last week. The Commissioner clarified that the maps were not developed by the Corporation. “We are yet to determine which areas can be added to the city limits,” he said.

While a draft proposal is yet to be prepared and submitted for approval, the Corporation has identified several areas that could potentially be added. “One method of expansion involves upgrading villages and Town Panchayats to the next administrative grade. Alternatively, we could integrate them into Corporation territory. This will provide us with more funds for development,” said Mr. Prabhakaran.

The last expansion occurred in 2011 when 25 areas were added to the existing 75 wards, increasing the city’s area from 105 sq.km to 257.04 sq.km, making it the second largest city in the State.

“Chennai Corporation covers an area of 426 sq.km, so we have ample room for expansion. Including more areas will enable us to provide better facilities such as drainage, waste management, and drinking water supply, but this will take time. Improvement cannot happen overnight,” the Commissioner said.

The proposal has elicited diverse reactions. Some anticipate improved infrastructure facilities, while others express skepticism, citing past developmental stagnation in areas like Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur and Saravanampatti, which were previously incorporated into the Corporation.

There are concerns that residents might face significantly higher taxes without corresponding improvements in drinking water supply, sewerage management, and roads.

