Coimbatore Corporation mulls additional bridges, subways for road crossing

Updated - June 29, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 08:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation has begun an assessment of three traffic congestion areas in the city as potential sites for constructing overhead bridges or subways to ease road crossing.

The identified spots include Ukkadam bus stand and Gandhipuram signal. Collaboration with the Coimbatore Traffic Police is under way to evaluate the feasibility.

According to Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, “Ukkadam bus stand is a promising location for a subway linking the terminus to the opposite side. Other locations are still under consideration.”

The Commissioner, accompanied by traffic police officials, inspected Ukkadam and Gandhipuram on Saturday. Plans for implementation were yet to be finalised, he added.

Coimbatore

