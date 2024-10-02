Coimbatore Corporation moots expansion plan

Coimbatore Corporation has mooted an expansion plan through the District Administration and it proposes to include one municipality, four town panchayats and 11 panchayats.

Coimbatore Corporation covers an area of 257.04 sq.m. with 100 wards and five zones. The previous expansion took place in 2011, by reducing the 72 wards to 60 and by annexing three Municipalities, seven town panchayats and one panchayat and the total number of wards were increased to 100 by annexing 11 local bodies.

Now, the proposal is to include Madukkarai Municipality, Irugur, Perur, Pallapalayam and Vellalore town panchayats and also include Kurudampalayam, Somayampalayam, Perur Chettipalayam, Keeranatham, Neelambur, Mayilampatti, Pattanam, Vellanaipatty, Kallipalayam, Chinniampalayam and Seerapalayam.

By annexing these 16 local bodies, the total extent of land in Corporation limits would go up to 438.54 sq km and the number of wards would go up from 100 to 150.

However, Corporation sources said that the proposal has been sent to the District Administration and it would forward the same to the Commissioner of Municipal Administration and after due consideration, it would go to the Government. Government would decide on the same and announce it.