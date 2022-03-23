Coimbatore Corporation makes a pitch for more administrative posts

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Corporation has sought more administrative posts from the State government.

The Corporation Commissioner made a presentation to his seniors in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and the Coimbatore Collector backed it up by raising the issue during the Collectors’ conference, said sources.

The Corporation at present has only a Deputy Commissioner in the rank of district revenue officer and has sought two more deputy commissioner posts – for health and sanitation and another for works.

The Corporation has also asked the government to sanction a chief financial officer, an executive engineer in health section, an assistant executive engineer for solid waste management and a zonal sanitary officer for the main office in Town Hall.

The sources said the rationale behind asking for two more deputy commissioners was to ensure better delivery of health services, improve cleanliness and sanitation and timely completion of works.

It was in keeping with the idea of ensuring better delivery of health services and cleanliness that the Corporation has also sought an executive engineer in that section.

The sources said the Corporation has also asked for 24 sanitary inspectors at one inspector for every two wards. The civic body at present has 24 inspectors. It has also placed a demand for assistant executive engineers for underground sewerage scheme, parks and tanks, water supply and Central Zone and eight assistant engineers.

In all, the Corporation has asked for creation of 179 new posts, the sources said.

It has placed the demand at a time it has an outstanding of ₹ 12.19 crore towards contributory pension scheme and another ₹ 12.99 crore towards retirement benefits. This would only add to the Corporation’s liabilities, claim officials.

The 179 posts that the Corporation had asked for would increase its expenditure by only ₹ 8.24 crore a year, taking the total salary outgo to ₹ 247.18 crore. This would be 41.58% of the civic body’s total expenditure and well within the Government’s limit, the sources pointed out.