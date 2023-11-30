Coimbatore Corporation lists 210 speed breakers to be laid within two months

November 30, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Following the recent road safety meeting headed by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has prepared a list of 210 speed breakers that will be installed as per Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines.

Of these, 100 speed breakers are set to be installed by the end of December. The remaining will be laid in January 2024, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) S. Selvasurabhi said.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran inspected Avarampalayam Mahatma Gandhi Road in Ward 28 (North Zone) to test and apply IRC speed breaker standards. He told The Hindu, “This marks the initiation of numerous speed breakers to be installed across the city. We’ve established the design standards, and the implementation will be consistent across all five zones.”

Furthermore, Executive Engineers from all five zones convened at the ward to observe the characteristics of an IRC standard speed breaker, aiming to replicate the same in their respective zones.

However, many speed breakers in the city, constructed in accordance with IRC standards, lack the essential white paint stripes that enhance visibility at night. The ordinary luminous paint applied to these speed breakers tends to fade with frequent use, and the civic body has neglected the repainting process.

“We are now testing out thermoplastic paint which lasts up to a year in spite of vehicles going over the speed breaker frequently. This will minimise the need for repainting,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

The distribution of the 210 planned speed breakers in the city is as follows: 17 in East Zone, 13 in West Zone, 17 in North Zone, 127 in Central Zone, and 36 in South Zone which encompasses 20 Corporation roads and 16 Vellalore Town Panchayat roads.