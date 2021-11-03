Coimbatore Corporation leaves commuters in the lurch by removing shelter at bus stop

Town Planning Officer has usurped District Collector’s power, alleges activist

On October 8, a realty company removed the commuters’ shelter at Varadharajapuram Bus Stop on Kamarajar Road in Singanallur.

It removed the shelter based on an order Coimbatore Corporation Executive Engineer, Planning (Town Planning Officer) R. Sasipriya had passed a day earlier. Her order said that based on application from the realtor, she was permitting the company to shift the shelter at its cost.

The company had sought permission for shifting the shelter a few yards away.

The officer’s action has angered residents and activists, who have questioned the need for exposing commuters to rain and sun and usurping District Collector’s power.

Varadharajapuram resident P. Kumar said since the day the realty company removed the shelter without providing an alternative, the Corporation had pushed residents to wait in the open, exposing them to rain.

The Corporation should have ordered the realty company to first construct the alternative shelter and then remove the old one. But this was not done, Mr. Kumar added that in issuing the order the Town Planning Officer had not sought the Highways Department’s permission as the Kamarajar Road was under the Department’s maintenance.

By permitting the realty company to shift the shelter, the Town Planning Officer had usurped District Collector’s power, consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon alleged.

As the Regional Transport Authority, it was the Collector who was empowered to authorise shifting of bus stop and as a consequence shelters.

And, the Collector usually issued shifting orders based on joint field inspection by regional transport officer, traffic police personnel and a few other officials.

The Corporation’s role was only to construct the commuters’ shelter, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said and reiterated that the Corporation officer had exceeded her brief and encroached upon the Collector’s power.

He further said that by permitting the shifting of shelter, it was only the shelter that was shifted. But not the Varadharajapuram Bus Stop.

If the stop was to be at the old place and shelter at new place, as it was at several bus stops in the city, it was a confusion that was Corporation’s making.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon also sought to know from the Corporation the urgency in processing the realty company’s request. What motivated the officer concerned to act so fast on the issue as in other issues concerning town planning – encroachment removal, illegal hoarding removal or replying to RTI queries, there was no prompt action.

Efforts to reach Ms. Sasipriya failed as she did not respond to calls.