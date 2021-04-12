Coimbatore Corporation launches mobile vaccination drive

A total of 6,429 persons vaccinated on the first day

Coimbatore Corporation on Monday launched mobile vaccination drive by deploying vehicles to vaccinate people right at their workplaces or houses. At the end of the first day’s drive, the civic body vaccinated 6,429 persons.

Launching the drive at the Corporation head office in Town Hall, Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said the civic body’s target was to vaccinate at least 10,000 persons a day. This was in addition to the 150 to 200 people who get vaccinated at the urban primary health centres.

The Corporation had deployed three vehicles each in North and East zones and two each in West, South and Central zones, said sources, adding that it had deployed more vehicles in two zones because of the concentration of industries and with the objective of vaccinating as many workers as possible.

Mr. Pandian said that starting Monday evening or Tuesday morning, the Corporation would strictly enforce the rule to prevent overcrowding in offices, commercial establishments and other places. It would ask commercial establishments to regulate the entry of customers.

Likewise, it was engaged in talks with traders in vegetable markets and other places to bring back the odd-even opening of shops, where one set of shops would function on odd days and the rest on even days.

Likewise, the Corporation, after discussion with the District Collector would also look at closing its parks, newly developed lake fronts and a few other places to prevent overcrowding of people.

On the vaccination drive, the Commissioner further said that the Corporation would establish zone-wise control rooms with phone numbers for companies, factories or residents welfare associations to reach the control room concerned for vaccination.

It was important that the city’s residents strictly followed all the COVID-19 safety guidelines. The prevalence of COVID-19 positive cases was not alarming in Coimbatore. The daily positive cases seen as a percentage of the city’s population showed that the city was as any other municipal corporation in the State, Mr. Pandian added.