Coimbatore Corporation launches drive to remove illegal hoardings

The Town Planning Department of the Coimbatore Corporation has launched a drive to remove illegal hoardings across the city.

S. Kumar, Town Planning Officer, said, “Till now we have identified around 100 illegal hoardings. Work began on Thursday, and 20 have been removed so far. We are not just removing the flex banners, but also confiscating the frames, which cost between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh, resulting in a significant loss for the violators. We plan to complete the work in a month by conducting the drive once a week.”

During a recent District Road Safety Committee meeting, discussions focused on illegal advertisement hoardings.

G. Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer (Road Safety), Coimbatore Circle, emphasised that advertisements and name boards should not face the driver’s direction or be placed opposite the driver’s view, as this can be a distraction. He also mentioned that there was no law permitting such placement. Violators often claim to have received permission from the Corporation to erect the hoardings.

K. Kathirmathiyon, a member of the Road Safety Committee, said, “Corporation officials grant permission to place hoardings with the condition of obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Highways (State or National) Department.”

The latest Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules 2023 also bans advertisements at road or street junctions, extending up to a distance of 50 metres on either side of the junction, including at the junctions and traffic islands.

Advertisements on police booths were also discussed during the meeting, and although no standing instructions were issued during the meeting, the Corporation officials have begun removing the hoardings.