Coimbatore Corporation joins hands private firm to set up ‘Green Park’ at Vellalore dump yard

June 25, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation has partnered up with a private company to set up a ‘Green Park’ at the Vellalore dump yard, using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

“Officials have begun a survey to identify heat zones and acid residue in the soil across the land,” Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said.

As per the Budget, 60 acres of land will be reclaimed in the Vellalore dump yard site and converted into ‘Green Park’ during the initial phase. The civic body has joined hands with SESBL Foundation, a Chennai-based non-profit organisation, to plant over 50,000 saplings on roughly 50 acres.

According to a source in the private company, an environmental engineer, geologists, socio-economics, and financial specialists have been involved to create a self-sustained circular economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A total of 52 acres is to be retrieved after biomining. The work order for 32 acres has been issued by the Corporation. Since the soil and water in the location are highly acidic and polluted, we are studying the land condition now, that existed 50 years ago and what we want to achieve. Research on intensive hydrogeology, biodiversity and identifying means to achieve ambient air quality is going on before beginning mulching [covering the soil with greenery],” the source said.

According to him, plans are to plant long-term, mid-term trees and fruit trees in hexagonal patterns..

“Around 200 native species are being studied to identify suitable trees. In the 52 acres, 700-750 such hexagons are expected to be created — each covering 210 sq.mt with at least 150 trees. Further, a paddy patch is planned in the centre that may act as manure for the long-term trees,” he added.

The Commissioner said the civic body had sent a proposal to the State government for administrative sanction to recycle 8.28 lakh cubic meters of legacy waste spread across 53.8 acres, at ₹ 51.98 crore.

“A project report has also been sent to the government to obtain administrative sanction for recycling 100 tonnes of dry and wet waste and to produce bio-gas at the Vellalore dump yard at ₹ 37.83 crore,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.