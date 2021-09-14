Coimbatore Corporation issues notice to nursing college after 25 students test COVID-19 positive

COIMBATORE

14 September 2021 16:11 IST

The college management had reportedly not alerted the civic body about the cases

The Coimbatore Corporation has issued notice to a nursing college in Saravanampatti, after 25 students tested COVID-19 positive. Sources said the the notice was issued as the college management had reportedly not alerted the civic body about the students testing positive.

Under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, the Corporation had issued the notice as the management was duty-bound to pass on the information.

The students had contracted the COVID-19 infection from two students who had arrived from Kerala. At the time of crossing the inter-State border, the students had the requisite documents and showed no symptoms. But within a couple of days of their arrival, the students had tested positive and from them, other students had contracted the virus, the sources said. The management had placed all the students in quarantine as the college housed a COVID-19 Care Centre, the sources said.

The Corporation then deployed a health team in Saravanampatti to disinfect the hostel. It has also instructed the management to shift the unaffected students to another hostel in the vicinity. The team is closely monitoring the situation there.

School students test positve

Meanwhile, three school students, including one from a Coimbatore Corporation school, have also tested positive. The Corporation had sent the students home for them to remain in isolation as they were asymptomatic.

Consequent to the college students testing positive, the Corporation was contemplating asking college managements to ask students from other States to remain in quarantine for a week, even if they carried a negative test report or two dose vaccination certificate at the time of crossing the inter-state border, the sources added.

In another development, the Corporation is looking at vaccinating senior citizens and persons with disabilities at their doorstep. To this end, the Corporation would soon announce contact details. Interested persons or organisations could reach the Corporation on those numbers to register their details, officials said.