Coimbatore Corporation invites solutions to waste management problems

30 December 2021 01:02 IST

Best suggestions to be rewarded with cash prize

Coimbatore Corporation has invited solutions to waste management problems. A release from Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara said the civic body along with the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was inviting suggestions as possible solutions to problems it faced in social inclusion, zero dumping, plastic waste management and transparency.

Terming the problems as Swachh Technology Challenge, the Corporation said those interested could mail in the suggestions to commr.coimbatore @tn.gov.in by mentioning up front the topic they addressed.

The Corporation would send the suggestions it deemed fit to the State Government, which would reward the best solution with ₹ 5 lakh as first prize, ₹ 2.50 lakh as second prize, ₹ 1.50 lakh as third prize, ₹ 1 lakh as fourth prize and ₹ 75,000 as fifth prize.

The details regarding the Swachh Technology Challenge was available on www.ccmc.gov.in, the Commissioner said and urged people to mail in their suggestion.