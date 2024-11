The Coimbatore Corporation has invited responses and objections, if any, from the public on Open Defecation Free status (ODF and ODF +) and the corporations move to procure ODF ++ and GFC3 star status.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran stated that the Corporation is actively working to prevent open defecation. If anyone has feedback or objections, they are encouraged to submit their comments in writing or via email to commr.coimbatore@tn.gov.in.

