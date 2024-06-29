ADVERTISEMENT

Harnessing Hyacinth: Experts explore wealth creation from the weed in Coimbatore lakes

Updated - June 30, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation is yet to explore the possibility of partnering with self-help groups which stand to benefit from creating hyacinth-based eco-friendly products.

Navya Daffodil Sathyadarshi N.

A mechanised weed remover clears thick mats of water hyacinth at Kurichi tank in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore Corporation, grappling with the persistent spread of water hyacinth in the lakes in the city for several years, has expressed readiness to collaborate with groups keen on using the weed to make eco-friendly products.

Weed removal measures began at seven lakes—Periyakulam, Krishnampathy, Selvampathy, Kumaraswamy, Selvachinthamani, Valankulam, and Kurichikulam— in June with the deployment of two floating machines. This was prompted by increasing public concern over the invasive species forming thick mats on the lake surfaces.

The civic body aims to remove nearly seven tonnes of the weed in the next two months and transport it to the Vellalore dump yard. The CorporationCommissioner, M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, said, “Instead of transporting the weed to the landfill, we could send it to people who can use it. Although recent collaboration appeals did not materialise, we will support interested groups.”

In most cases, the weed is processed to make paper or woven into handbags, baskets, boxes, hand fans, and other products. Besides, it is also used to cultivate vegetables.

However, V. Geethalakshmi, Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), said that while exploring the use of the plant is an idea worth considering, the presence of heavy metals in these plants due to sewage and other pollutants cannot be ignored.

“Simply using water hyacinth for the paper industry could be a viable solution,” she said. Tirunelveli district, under the ‘Nellai NeerValam Mission’, installed three machines in 2022, to crush water hyacinths into pulp and process them into paper. However, the Coimbatore Corporation does not have such plans at present.

Latha, Assistant Project Officer of ‘Magalir Thittam’, Coimbatore, said there is potential in empowering SHGs, akin to successful models in other regions. “Skill development would offer a promising startup idea for them,” she added.

However, the weed’s widespread growth, which is linked to the prevalence of sewage, continues. Over the years since the smart city mission came about, residents have criticised the lack of liquid waste treatment at these lakes.

In response, a senior official of the project stated, “The sewage treatment plants based on MBBR technology (moving bed biofilm reactors) are operational at Periyakulam and Valankulam tanks. Construction of one more WWTP at Valankulam is underway.”

