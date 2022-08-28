Coimbatore Corporation invites expression of interest to operate micro composting centres

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 28, 2022 18:51 IST

A worker preparing wet waste to start the compost process at a micro composting centre in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: File photo

Coimbatore Corporation has invited expression of interest to operate and maintain 22 micro composting centres in select areas of the city.

As per the document available on the Tamil Nadu tenders website, the Corporation will provide infrastructure facilities for collection and transportation of waste.

Of the 22 micro composting centres, five are in central zone, four in north zone, six in west zone, and seven in south zone. This includes centres in Bharathi Park, Variety Hall road and two at the Vellalore landfill.

Earlier, the Corporation proposed an ambitious plan to build 69 micro composting centres across the city. A total of 34 centres are built using the Smart Cities Mission funds.

Of the 34 centres built, only six are functioning. With this proposal, 22 more will be added and are expected to operate shortly.

Entities and other interested parties having a permanent office in Coimbatore can bid for the operation of the micro composting centres. A minimum experience of three years in handling municipal solid waste under two projects is set as one of the eligibility criteria to apply.

The entity that secures the bid will be involved in door-to-door collection, transportation, and processing of the segregated waste to make vermicompost, or to transform it into any recyclable product as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

