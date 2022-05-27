Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation invites application for household toilet construction

: Coimbatore Corporation has invited application from the city’s residents for toilet construction under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

In a release issued here on Friday, the civic body said those residents interested in individual household toilet construction should submit application at the office of the sanitary inspector concerned.


