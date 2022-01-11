Coimbatore Corporation introduces amnesty scheme for those running sublet shops

COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation has brought out an amnesty scheme for those running shops that were sublet.

The decision to introduce the amnesty scheme was based on an exercise it had carried out at the M.G.R. Wholesale Vegetable Market and netted ₹ 57.38 lakh as revenue, said a release from the civic body.

During an inspection of its shops across the city, the Corporation came across establishments that were sublet. Those running the sublet shops would not be able to pay rent against their name(s); nor would they be able to claim rights.

After it found out large scale subletting, the Corporation first approached persons running the shops in the market. It had identified 19 persons in old shop area and six in the new shop area there. It told them that if they wanted the Corporation to rent out the shops to them, they should pay 12 months rent as advance, the like sum as name change fee and submit a few documents.

As those running the 25 shops paid the money and submitted relevant documents, the Corporation assigned the shops to them, the release said and added that in the process the civic body had earned ₹ 57.38 lakh.

Now to throw open the amnesty option to all shopkeepers with establishments on its premises, the Corporation was introducing the scheme, the release said and asked those interested to reach to the assistant revenue officer of the zone concerned – Kirubhakaran for East Zone on 92453-43031, Rajendran for West Zone on 94421-08538, Sathiya Prabha for South Zone on 99408-55643, Zulfikar Ahamad for North Zone on 82488-88322 and Karthikeyan for Central Zone on 97866-31660.