Coimbatore Corporation intensifies flood mitigation measures following heavy rain

Coimbatore Corporation has ramped up flood prevention measures after the city experienced heavy rain averaging 70 mm on October 13 and 30 mm on October 14. The downpour led to waterlogging of underpasses and flooding of streets across many areas, according to the officials.

The civic body has identified six major flood-prone locations in the city and initiated targeted interventions. Officials said a twin-drain system is being planned at Selvachintamani Tank to channel excess water to Periyakulam in Ukkadam. “The existing drain that was previously blocked due to plastic waste has now been cleared, ensuring unobstructed water flow,” an engineering official said. “The new twin-drain system, modelled after the recently completed project along Trichy Road for Valankulam, will connect Selvachintamani Tank with Periyakulam at a projected cost of ₹35 crore.”

In Ward 61’s Kathiravan Garden, a section of the Sanganoor Canal breached due to surge in water flow, causing water to enter nearby residential areas. “We have placed sandbags along the canal to prevent further inflow into the area,” said a Corporation engineer overseeing the work.

The Corporation is also deploying desilting and dewatering equipment across all zones. “These machines are on standby, and as soon as we receive information, they will be deployed to the affected areas,” an official said.

Additionally, the Sivanandha Colony railway underpass, where buses got stuck on consecutive days due to waterlogging, is being desilted. The Corporation’s engineering wing responded to complaints from residents by clearing the canal near Perks Arch Road and removing old sluice gates to enhance water drainage.