Coimbatore Corporation intensifies anti-dengue drive, as cases spike

July 04, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore Corporation’s domestic breeding checkers adding larvicide solution to an open water container at Sukrawarpet in the city on Tuesday.

Coimbatore Corporation’s domestic breeding checkers adding larvicide solution to an open water container at Sukrawarpet in the city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With dengue cases detected in areas such as Ganapathy, Peelamedu, Chetty Street and near Pioneer Road in the city, the Coimbatore Corporation has stepped up anti-dengue drive, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap here on Tuesday.

“As on Monday, 28 persons across the city have been diagnosed with dengue, but none of them have been hospitalised. This includes the family of an Australian returnee who tested positive for the viral infection,” he told reporters.

Mr. Prathap said that the spike in fever cases was due to incessant rain, which causes stagnation of water. Materials dumped haphazardly by small industries in these areas is also a reason, the Commissioner added.

He told reporters, “As cases spiked, we increased the strength of the prevention team [of domestic breeding checkers] from six to 10 for each ward.”

An official in the Health Department said that larvicide solution was being added to water containers in which mosquito breeding was detected by the health workers during door-to-door survey that takes place from 7.30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fumigation is done on alternate days from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. when there is less sunlight, he added. “Each ward is allotted 10 litres of fogging chemical — 0.5 litre is used per day. Each ward is allocated one fogging machine,” he told The Hindu.

S. Saranya, Ward 30 Councillor, said that so far 11 people had tested positive for the fever in Ganapathy. “Many consulted doctors in a Government Hospital here and treatment was provided through medical camps recently. Fumigation takes place on alternate days as well.”

