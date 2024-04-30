ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation installs water tanks at 100 places in the city

April 30, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

People consuming water from a tank installed by the Coimbatore Corporation at Singanallur bus stand in the city. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan_ S

A total of 100 water tanks have been placed across the five zones of the Coimbatore Corporation to provide free water to public. Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhkaran said that the water tanks with a capacity of 1,000 litres each have been installed in places of public congregation. In addition, the Corporation would be installing tents on roadsides with drinking water and seating arrangements for the public to relax. The district administration has already issued an advisory exhorting people not to venture out between noon and 3 p.m. due to heatwave conditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US