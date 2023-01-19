ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation installs surveillance cameras at places where public gather in large numbers

January 19, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation has installed surveillance cameras around Valankulam to prevent miscreants from indulging in unlawful activities. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

In order to ensure the safety and security of public places, the Coimbatore Corporation has started installing surveillance cameras in many areas, including the lakes that were taken up under the Smart Cities Mission.

The civic body has been developing seven tanks in the city such as Valankulam, Periyakulam, Selvachinthamani tank, Krishnampathi tank, Kurichi tank, Selvampathy, and Kumarasamy tank at a total cost of ₹ 246.17 crore.

In recent times, footfalls have increased in Valankulam and Periyakulam tanks as the Corporation has made provisions for boating and other recreational activities.

Meanwhile, during night hours, miscreants have been involved in anti-social activities in these places.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said the civic body has already installed surveillance cameras in a few places at Valankulam. Additional cameras have been installed at Periyakulam, Valankulam, Selvachinthamani tank, and other places such as near railway stations and bus stops.

She also added that as per the Government Order of the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, surveillance cameras have to be installed for safety purposes at places where the public gather in large numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US