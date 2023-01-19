Coimbatore Corporation installs surveillance cameras at places where public gather in large numbers

January 19, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In order to ensure the safety and security of public places, the Coimbatore Corporation has started installing surveillance cameras in many areas, including the lakes that were taken up under the Smart Cities Mission.

The civic body has been developing seven tanks in the city such as Valankulam, Periyakulam, Selvachinthamani tank, Krishnampathi tank, Kurichi tank, Selvampathy, and Kumarasamy tank at a total cost of ₹ 246.17 crore.

In recent times, footfalls have increased in Valankulam and Periyakulam tanks as the Corporation has made provisions for boating and other recreational activities.

Meanwhile, during night hours, miscreants have been involved in anti-social activities in these places.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said the civic body has already installed surveillance cameras in a few places at Valankulam. Additional cameras have been installed at Periyakulam, Valankulam, Selvachinthamani tank, and other places such as near railway stations and bus stops.

She also added that as per the Government Order of the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, surveillance cameras have to be installed for safety purposes at places where the public gather in large numbers.