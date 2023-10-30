ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation installs pre-cast storm water drain near Vallankulam tank

October 30, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation, in an effort to prevent flood waters at Vallankulam lake from engulfing roads nearby, laid a 1.5-metre-long pre-cast storm water drain at Ramanathapuram junction on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

In a move to combat flooding in regions near Valankulam tank during the monsoon season, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has initiated a storm water drainage project at Ramanathapuram Junction. Of the 1.73 km long drainage system encircling the lake, 1 km has been completed.

The project, which is being carried out at an estimated cost of ₹9 crore, aims to direct flood waters from the tank to Periyakulam tank nearby. Under the directive of Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran, a 1.5-meter-wide pre-cast drain is being laid, instead of the conventional pipeline which requires more time and the temporary closure of roads.

“The junction is a school zone which cannot be cordoned off. Therefore, we have installed the pre-cast drainage system that only takes a few days to complete. We aim to finish the entire stretch in the next two months,” an official from the Engineering department said.

The existing drain has the capacity to collect rain water that accumulates in the junction but it cannot accommodate flood waters from the tank. The additional drain will, therefore, provide support and increase the amount of water stored during monsoon.

