Coimbatore Corporation installs drainage channels at the entrance of old Avinashi Road flyover underpass

To address frequent waterlogging at the old Avinashi Road flyover underpass in Coimbatore, the Corporation has installed drainage channels at the entrance of the underpass.

The underpass, connecting Avinashi Road with Marakadai Junction and Brookebond Road, often experiences waterlogging during rain. This situation forces the police to block vehicle movement in the underpass, redirecting traffic to the flyover and worsening congestion.

To tackle the waterlogging issues, the civic body has installed drainage channels on both the entry and exit roads leading to the underpass of the flyover. These channels are designed to collect rainwater runoff before it can flow into the underpass. “The drainage facility aims to prevent waterlogging in the underpass. These cross drainage channels will gather the runoff and direct it into the main stormwater drains, which will drain the collected water at Valankulam,” an engineering official explained.

“We used precast concrete structures instead of traditional drain construction, which save installation time to prevent road blockages,” the official added.

The Corporation plans to use the same method at the Kaleeswara Mill underpass, with work set to begin soon.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “We have installed two 100hp pump sets to help remove water from the underpass. Previously, we managed the waterlogging issue with 60 hp motor pumps, but they were insufficient to remove the water. We are now renting these new pumps for ₹1,80,000 a month until December this year, while we work on a permanent solution to the waterlogging issue.”

