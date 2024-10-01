GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation installs drainage channels at the entrance of old Avinashi Road flyover underpass

Published - October 01, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
The drainage channel installed at the entrance to the old Avinashi Road flyover underpass in Coimbatore.

The drainage channel installed at the entrance to the old Avinashi Road flyover underpass in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

To address frequent waterlogging at the old Avinashi Road flyover underpass in Coimbatore, the Corporation has installed drainage channels at the entrance of the underpass.

The underpass, connecting Avinashi Road with Marakadai Junction and Brookebond Road, often experiences waterlogging during rain. This situation forces the police to block vehicle movement in the underpass, redirecting traffic to the flyover and worsening congestion.

To tackle the waterlogging issues, the civic body has installed drainage channels on both the entry and exit roads leading to the underpass of the flyover. These channels are designed to collect rainwater runoff before it can flow into the underpass. “The drainage facility aims to prevent waterlogging in the underpass. These cross drainage channels will gather the runoff and direct it into the main stormwater drains, which will drain the collected water at Valankulam,” an engineering official explained.

“We used precast concrete structures instead of traditional drain construction, which save installation time to prevent road blockages,” the official added.

The Corporation plans to use the same method at the Kaleeswara Mill underpass, with work set to begin soon.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “We have installed two 100hp pump sets to help remove water from the underpass. Previously, we managed the waterlogging issue with 60 hp motor pumps, but they were insufficient to remove the water. We are now renting these new pumps for ₹1,80,000 a month until December this year, while we work on a permanent solution to the waterlogging issue.”

Published - October 01, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Related Topics

public works & infrastructure / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.