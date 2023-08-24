Coimbatore Corporation initiates action to curb stray cattle menace

August 24, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

A total penalty of ₹5.65 lakh was imposed on cattle owners in the last six months during a drive conducted by the Corporation to catch cattle roaming on the roads, , according to Commissioner M. Prathap. The civic body imposes a fine of ₹10,000 per animal on the owners.

The Commissioner had issued stern warning to cattle owners deserting their animals or letting them roam freely on the roads leading to accidents. He said cows roaming on roads would be caught and sent to goshalas.

Following this, on August 23, the civic body seized four cows and a horse at J.J Nagar in Kuniyamuthur.. Fine to the tune of ₹50,000 was imposed on owners. “On Thursday, the conservancy workers seized three cows near the Uzhavar Sandhai. The fine to the tune of ₹30,000 are yet to be imposed on the owners,” an official involved in seizures said.

According to the official, the impounded animals are temporarily sheltered in the zoo near V.O.C Park Grounds and would soon be transported to the goshalas. Caretakers have been appointed in the zoo to handle the animals, the official said.

He said fines would not be imposed on the spot, since owners may not be around during the time of capturing. When the owners arrive at the zoo, fines would be imposed by the zoo authorities and the cattle would be handed over to the owner after verifying the documents.

The Commissioner, during a council meeting held in June, said that action would taken against repeated offenders.

Meanwhile, the police, in a release, said, “In various parts of the city cattle owners do not take proper care of their animals , causing nuisance to the public and disrupting vehicular movement.

“Cattle owners must feed their livestock in a shed or farm under their control, as per law. Else in a fenced pasture and secure their animals from escaping... It is informed that if any of the cattle owners let their animals roam in the open on the roads without properly maintaining them, a case would be registered against them and appropriate legal action would be taken,” the release said.