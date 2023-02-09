Coimbatore Corporation initiates action against shop rent defaulters

February 09, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Officials from the Revenue Department of Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday sealed six shops at M.G.R wholesale market that failed to pay rent to the civic body.

A Corporation official said the civic body had conducted a drive to identify shops that failed to pay rent. On February 3, the Revenue Department officials served demand notices to 16 shop owners, who failed to pay rent for more than six months, at the M.G.R. wholesale market on Mettupalayam Road.

On Wednesday, the officials from the west zone of the Corporation conducted a special camp to collect rent, during which nearly 10 shop owners came forward and paid the arrears of ₹ 15.04 lakhs. Officials sealed six shops that had arrears of ₹ 86.07 lakhs totally and had failed to pay the rent even after receiving demand notices.

Assistant Commissioner (west zone) M. Sekar said as the financial year would end in a month, the Corporation was collecting pending taxes and rents.

