Coimbatore Corporation increases street dog sterilisation fee to ₹1,650

Updated - July 27, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 05:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation passed a resolution July 26, 2024 to increase the sterilisation fee for street dogs from ₹700 to ₹1,650, a dog.

The decision was made following a 2023 directive issued by the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply instructing Corporations to hike the fee. The breakdown for the revised cost includes: ₹200 for catching, admission to the ABC centre and relocation of each dog and ₹1,450 for pre-operation care, including medicines and feeding, surgery, and post-operative care. The resolution addresses the previous fee structure for sterilising stray dogs, which was set at ₹700 in 2022. This increase was approved by the Taxation and Finance Standing Committee and the Council.

