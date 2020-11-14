Coimbatore Corporation in a fix over whether to use or discard bins

COIMBATORE

14 November 2020 00:16 IST

To use bins to collect waste or discard those to make Coimbatore a bin-free city seems to be a dilemma that the Coimbatore Corporation has not got over yet.

For, on Wednesday the civic body issued a release asking people to dump waste only in bins and not in the open. This goes against what it has been saying in the past couple of years – that it will strengthen door-to-door collection, remove bins on streets and make Coimbatore a bin-free city.

To drive home the point that bin-free waste collection is possible, the Corporation picked up Ward 23 in R.S. Puram, implemented it with the help of NGO, ICLEI, and showcased it to the city.

But it was an one-off effort as the civic body failed to replicate the success in any of the other 99 wards.

Sources familiar with the Corporation’s strategy say that the civic body, in fact, added bins to the city, to strengthen waste collection. And, in the run up to the annual Swachh Sarvekshan evaluation exercise by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Corporation kept adding bins, including temporary ones that disappeared after the completion of the evaluation.

Even as it kept adding bins, the Corporation shifted its focus towards push carts. It said it would do away with push carts because it planned to introduce small goods carriers to improve door-to-door collection.

It went in for battery-powered vehicles and then switched over to diesel vehicles after field workers complained about the pulling power of the battery-powered vehicles.

The Corporation again turned its focus back to bins as it started constructing micro compost centres to process wet (organic) waste at ward-level. It said it would do away with bins as it would use the autorickshaws to take the waste directly from houses to the centres, recalls the source.

But then, asking people to use bins to dump waste only showed the Corporation’s predicament on the issue, says a solid waste management expert who wishes to remain anonymous.

It is time that the Corporation has a clear waste management philosophy – to use or not to use bins for primary waste collection. If it decides either way it should stick to it and draft a plan of action to be implemented over the next few years, he says.

And, if it decides to be bin-free it is better for it will be in line with the Central Government’s vision and Swachh Sarvekshan guideline, he adds.

The Corporation sources say going bin-free will also help the Corporation bag a few stars for the city in the Sarvekshan ranking.

The Government has fixed 2022 as the deadline for going bin-free and the Corporation plans to start making at least two or three wards in each of the five zones bin-free. It will then extend it to more wards.