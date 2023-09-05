September 05, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a decisive move against open waste dumping which is rampant in Coimbatore city, the Coimbatore Corporation imposed a fine of ₹4 lakh on a waste disposal company for open dumping recently.

Companies or complexes, including restaurants, hotels, apartments, retail stores, hospitals, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and wedding halls that generate over 100 kg of waste every day are termed Bulk Waste Generators (BWG) as per Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016 of the State’s Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

According to the Corporation, a recent case came to light on August 30 when it was discovered that the private company that collected the waste from more than 200 individuals residing in an apartment complex situated behind Hindusthan Institutions’ premises, under Ward 50 in the East Zone, dumped the waste unscientifically in the open in the Meena Estate and Hindustan Avenue areas closeby.

Following the orders of Commissioner M. Prathap, a fine of ₹4 lakh was levied on the company. The fine was officially received as a bank draft on September 4 under the supervision of the Ward’s Sanitary Inspector K. Jeevamurugaraj.

Mr. Prathap emphasised that such stringent actions would be consistently carried out across the city to combat open dumping. He clarified that individual residents would not be subjected to fines, but companies that collected the waste from them must dispose of them scientifically or would face penalties for such environmental violations.

Furthermore, a meeting was scheduled to be held with BWGs on September 6 to ensure accountability and responsible waste disposal practices. The BWGs had to submit reports detailing their waste disposal procedures at the meeting, he said.