Coimbatore Corporation identifies vulnerable areas ahead of monsoon

The Coimbatore Municipal Corporation has identified five vulnerable areas in the city that are prone to water stagnation during rain.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said places such as the railway underpass in Sivananda Colony, Lanka Corner, Avarampalayam, Kaleeshwara Mill Road and near Kikkani school were prone to water stagnation. Another area is the Ramanathapuram Junction. Residents of the area have demanded desilting of canal right from Ramanathapuram junction to Raja Vaikal near Isha electric crematorium after the Nanjundapuram road check post. The Commissioner said pumping equipment were kept ready to remove water from the underpass.